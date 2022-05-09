$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

