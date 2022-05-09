$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.