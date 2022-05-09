$0.69 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

