$0.69 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCHGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.