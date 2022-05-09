-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $25.76 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 753.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.