-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $25.76 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 753.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
