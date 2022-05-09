$0.84 EPS Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.97. Vermilion Energy posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 863.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

VET opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

