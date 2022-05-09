$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.