$0.92 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.04. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:USPH traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $100.82. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,251. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

