$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

