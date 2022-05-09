$0.98 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

eBay stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of eBay by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.