$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.
Shares of ENSG stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.
In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Featured Articles
