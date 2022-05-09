$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.84. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

