-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.77). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

CCL opened at $15.92 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $6,992,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $239,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

