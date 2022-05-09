$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

