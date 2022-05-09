$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

PBH traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.