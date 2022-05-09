$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.19. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

