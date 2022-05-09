$1.25 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

MCHP stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,784. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

