$1.29 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.98. 2,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,346. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.