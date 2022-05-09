$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE TPX opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

