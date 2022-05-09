$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Gartner posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NYSE IT opened at $252.81 on Monday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

