$1.33 EPS Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 515.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

