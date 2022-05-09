$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE THG opened at $149.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

