$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $189.46 on Monday. Workday has a 1-year low of $185.56 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

