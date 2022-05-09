-$1.50 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is ($1.08). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.26 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $803.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

