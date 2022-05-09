$1.52 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.09. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 536,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

