$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

