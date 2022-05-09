$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
