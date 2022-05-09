$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

