$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners also posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,634. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

