$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

CCI opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

