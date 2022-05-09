$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

