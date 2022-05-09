$1.93 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. FMC posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $114.95. 20,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

