$15.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.32 billion to $15.37 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full year sales of $62.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $101.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

