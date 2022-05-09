$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) will report $179.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $120.79 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

