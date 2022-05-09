180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATNF opened at $1.31 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel drugs for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, inflammatory diseases, and fibrosis. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and anti-tumour necrosis factor (Anti-TNF) platform, which focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

