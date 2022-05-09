$19.27 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to post $19.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $40.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $88.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $274.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

