$19.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $80.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.84 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

