$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to report $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.03 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

