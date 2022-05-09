$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to report $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.03 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.
Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.
NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
