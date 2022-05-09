$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $383.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

