$2.00 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.85. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 381,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 27,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

