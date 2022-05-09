-$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.22.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,562,418. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,056,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $106.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

