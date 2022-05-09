$2.06 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ALG stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.18. 289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,285. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $116.69 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.