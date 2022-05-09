$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $394.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.69 and a 200-day moving average of $486.82. Pool has a 52 week low of $380.39 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

