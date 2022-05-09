$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $50.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,260.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
