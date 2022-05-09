$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.22 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

