$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

