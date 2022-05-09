$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

