$24.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.56 billion. Target reported sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $109.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.84 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.