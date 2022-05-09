$273.33 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to announce $273.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.72 million to $310.87 million. CURO Group reported sales of $187.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.27 million to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.07. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

