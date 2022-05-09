$29.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Quanterix reported sales of $24.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.35 million to $132.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.47 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $170.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $262,272. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $832.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

