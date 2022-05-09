$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce $292.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the highest is $301.00 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 131,659 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

