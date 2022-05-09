$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $20.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.98. 47,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,940. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

